Huge economic impact expected for Las Vegas from Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People always use the phrase “This is our Super Bowl”. In 2024, this is our Super Bowl in Las Vegas. It’s a marketing dream for local businesses.

In a city that’s known for grabbing your attention, Las Vegas will have the biggest showcase available, a Super Bowl!

“It is an event where you want to put everything into it and your best foot forward.”

Also moving forward? The chance to cash in as a host city. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority estimates the Super Bowl will bring in $500 million to the valley and about $70 million in local and state tax revenue.

“Not even included in those numbers is the marketing value of having the eyes of the world on Las Vegas for that entire week.”

LVCVA CEO and president Steve Hill is already looking forward to the dynamic marketing duo this creates.

“These two brands belong together. The NFL and Las Vegas, when you put those two brands together, something special happens,” he said.

Hill says having Allegiant Stadium hosting the big game will help move Las Vegas forward.

“Frankly, Allegiant Stadium and having the facility with the Raiders there, has been a big part of the recovery from the pandemic already, but this is just going to take it to the next level,” he said.

Local businesses are excited as well.

“The event days at Allegiant Stadium really help us out a lot. Before the event or after the event, we pack the place.”

The Tailgater Tavern is a popular place for Raiders fans to hang out after games, being the closest bar to Allegiant Stadium. With a Super Bowl officially coming owner David Nolan expects more of a crowd.

“Instead of half a day, it’s going to be a week or two of events taking place all around the stadium so that will help us greatly with business and people coming in and out,” he said.

Nolan has been to past Super Bowls and says local bars near the host stadiums are always packed in the days leading up to it.

“Every small business around the country, that’s what built this country, so we hope that they come and visit,” he said.

Nolan says he has about two years to plan and is looking forward to welcoming fans to his bar.

“We have some ideas we’ve been discussing within the team, so we’ll have something fun coming up,” he said.

The LVCVA also says they are prepared for the influx of people coming into the city saying they’re well equipped to handle an expected sellout crowd of about 65,000 people and everyone else who flocks to super bowl events.