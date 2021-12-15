Watch announcement at Allegiant Stadium: NFL expected to approve Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pending final approval from NFL owners, Las Vegas has been chosen as the host city for Super Bowl LVIII in 2024 and an official confirmation is expected to come down sometime Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas was once thought of as a town that could never have professional sports.

NFL owners are expected to meet Wednesday morning to put the final stamp of approval on Super Bowl LVIII. Watch their announcement live once that begins here.

Over the years we've seen that change, but bringing a Super Bowl to Vegas — one of the biggest sporting events in the world — goes to show just how far the city has come.

New Orleans, Louisiana, was originally selected for hosting duties in 2024 but when the NFL added a 17th game to its schedule, the end of the regular season was pushed ahead by a week.

As a result, the 2024 game was moved from Feb. 4 to Feb. 11 and created a conflict with the annual Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans.

That's when Las Vegas swooped in and put together an ambitious plan to convince NFL owners of its ability to accommodate the biggest yearly sporting event in the U.S.

"It looks like it's locked up, it looks like it's in the bag," said Anthony Curtis with LasVegasAdvisor.com. "It's going to be one of the biggest nights, and one of the biggest weekends really, in the history of the city."

