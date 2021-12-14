Report: Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium expected to host 2024 Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is expected to host the 58th Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in 2024, according to an ESPN report published Monday afternoon.

Sources told ESPN reporter Paul Gutierrez the news was announced at the NFL owners meetings last week. Neither the NFL nor the Raiders had officially confirmed the news as of Monday.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority released the following statement in response to reports of a Las Vegas Super Bowl:

"The LVCVA is committed to positioning Las Vegas as a host city for major events, including a potential Super Bowl. The selection of Super Bowl host sites is determined by NFL ownership and we defer any questions to the league office.”

Allegiant Stadium has been home to the Las Vegas Raiders for the past two seasons since the team relocated from Oakland, Calif. The 65,000-seat stadium opened in 2020. It's also used by UNLV and will play host to the NFL Pro Bowl in February of 2022.

The next two NFL championships are scheduled to be played in California and Arizona.