Experts say Allegiant stadium is bringing economic success to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Battle Reborn was the theme of this year's "Preview Las Vegas," an event giving businesses leaders an inside look at where our economy stands and where we are going.

One of the biggest success stories of the year discussed at this event was by far Allegiant Stadium.

More than a million people attended events at Allegiant Stadium in the last six months and it's not just locals heading to Raiders games, it is also more than 400,000 people who have traveled here from other areas just for stadiums events.

Steve Hill, the president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, says these numbers are on track to almost double what stadium officials were hoping for the year.

"Allegiant Stadium has delivered way more than we anticipated," Hill said.

Just minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, you’ll find the 65,000-seat global event destination. The home to the Las Vegas Raiders costs nearly $2 billion, but their website says it is expected to generate an economic benefit of $620 million annually. Hill says the investment has definitely been worth it.

"You can feel it when these events are going on and you can see it in the financial results for the city,” said Hill.

LVCVA is looking forward to hosting the NFL Pro Bowl and NFL Draft at the stadium this year, but Allegiant is also getting ready to host one of the biggest sporting events in the country. The 58th NFL Super Bowl will be right here in the valley in February of 2024.

“We could not host the world's biggest and most important events if we didn't have the stadium as an asset and a venue," Hill said.

