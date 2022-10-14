Host committee gives first look at plans for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Super Bowl LVIII is coming to the Las Vegas Valley in 2024.

On Friday, the committee responsible for hosting the event will host a press conference to introduce its members and reveal key information about the event.

The press conference will take place in Allegiant Stadium, which will also be the venue for Super Bowl LVIII.

REPORT: Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium expected to host 2024 Super Bowl LVIII

The Las Vegas Visitors and Convention Authority estimates the Super Bowl will have a more than $500 million impact on the local economy, including the Las Vegas area and the State of Nevada.

Featured speakers at the conference will include committee chairman Maury Gallagher of Allegiant Airlines and co-chair Sandra Douglass Morgan, President of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Also in attendance will be committee member Jeremy Aguero, the Principal Analyst at Applied Analysis and Sam Joffray, President and CEO of The Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.