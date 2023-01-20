NFL offers Las Vegas businesses a chance to work on Super Bowl LVIII

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Local business owners connected with the Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee this week during a networking event on Wednesday at the Raiders Headquarters in Henderson.

The event was an invite-only event, providing information about the program and networking events for local organizations and diverse businesses. Businesses were provided the opportunity to win contracts with the committee to work at 10 major events related to the Super Bowl, as well as during the game.

According to news releases about the event, the Super Bowl LVIII Business Connect event provided an opportunity to engage more than 200 of Las Vegas’ diverse business owners.

Businesses invited to the event had to be over 50% "diverse," which includes veterans, women, minorities, LGBTQ+, and those with disabilities, according to officials. Eligible businesses who are selected to participate in the program will have access to sub-contracting opportunities, networking events and professional development resources.

B.J. Waymer, a Lead for NFL Business Connect, tells they understand the importance of supporting all businesses.

“It is important to us because we want to be able to create opportunities for everyone in the marketplace," said Waymer. "Everybody got a guy they’re used to doing business with but also everybody who’s in business was given an opportunity by someone.”

Around a dozen businesses will be offered contracts, and those businesses will be announced by the end of March.

