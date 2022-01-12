LVCVA gets prepared to put on a $60 million Super Bowl in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Putting on a Super Bowl here in Las Vegas is going to take a super effort and money. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors’ Authority has taken that first step and executed a sponsorship agreement with the Las Vegas Super Bowl Host Committee.

Steve Hill, the LVCVA CEO and President says by hosting the Super Bowl we can possibly bring in nearly $700 million dollars to our city. He says their committee is prepared to host one of the best super bowls ever.

The board approved a sponsorship agreement with the Las Vegas Super Bowl Committee. This will fund the host committee for the 2024 NFL Super Bowl that will be held here at Allegiant Stadium on February 11.

The host committee estimates the expenses will be about $60 million for this event, which includes contingencies. They expect that amount to go down with some sponsorship, hoping to receive about $20 million. Leaving the LVCVA with a net cost of approximately $40 million. Hill says the city will benefit significantly from this event.

“We know that it will be a half a billion dollars more in economic impact, we also know that it will be more tax generated than the $40,000,000 room tax that we will use to fund this so we think it will generate 65,000,000 to 70,000,000 dollars in incremental taxes with that investment,” said Hill.

He says the LVCVA and Las Vegas have been preparing for this day to come for decades. He says ever since the stadium was built, they had the idea of being able to host and make this one of the best super bowls yet.

“Vegas is a platform for putting on major events like this and this city is great at it, so it is plenty of time for us to get ready and it is going to be a spectacular super bowl,” Hill said.

Hill also discussed the importance of having large conventions in the valley and says although CES was cut down by a day they still had a great turnout. He also met with the CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, and he says they will be committed to hosting their show in the valley in April.