NFL vendors brief valley business leaders on Super Bowl-related contracts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're still nine months away from Super Bowl LVIII here in Las Vegas.

However, planning is well underway.

Just yards away from the field at Allegiant Stadium, NFL vendors talked to hundreds of local businesses about what to expect when the big game rolls around. The room was filled with local, diverse businesses, suppliers, and service providers who are going to be part of a business connect resource guide. That guide will help companies planning events before and during the game.

"We are on our planning trip," R.J. Orr, the executive vice president of Blue Media. "This is one of the first of many in Las Vegas."

The Phoenix-based company is handling Super Bowl decor like signs and banners you'll see around town. He said they need to know what businesses are available.

"We engage with the local business connect community to handle all that last minute stuff," Orr explained.

While businesses haven't landed contract yet, for some, it could just be a matter of time.

"They are going to be introduced to NFL buyers," said Myisha Boyce, chief community engagement officer for the Super Bowl Host Committee. "They are doing that now. It is already happening."

The event is helping businesses learn more about what sort of business and events the Big Game will bring to the valley. Last month, the host committee said they had selected 150 local businesses to take part in the program including Juanny Romero who owns local coffee shops, including Mothership, in downtown Las Vegas and Henderson. She said she is looking forward to possibly having her coffee and products included in the events.

"It is such a great opportunity to have a diverse background of vendors," Romero said. "The credibility that comes with being aligned with such a great organization, as a small business, as a minority-owned business and a woman-owned business, it is phenomenal."