Las Vegas coffee shop owner recognized at the White House

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The national spotlight is on a Las Vegas business owner who was recently recognized at the White House.

Juanny Romero started Mothership Coffee 15 years ago.

She currently owns three local coffee shops with another two on the way and said her small businesses are more than just a source of income.

"[I started] with a desire to have a space for people to come together," Romero said. "I really love coffee and I love community. I think what we do is very unique and special."

With her business thriving, Romero was named the runner-up for the National Small Business Person of the Year award.

On Monday, she was at the White House to accept the award where she got to listen to a speech by President Joe Biden and meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I was able to sit down with her and share my story about how I was a first generation child of immigrants and what that was like and being raised under domestic violence and finding [out I] was becoming a productive human," Romero said.

The Small Business Administration's Nevada office said Romero is a success story and shows how the association can help small business owners.

"She came in through our doors with an idea and a vision," said Saul Ramos, the Nevada District Director for the Small Business Administration. "She worked so hard with her mentor, taking advantage of not only the SBA resources, the state resources, the federal, the local, she was one who was focused on what she really wanted to do."

Romero continues to work towards growing her businesses and was even picked to be in the Super Bowl Business Resource Guide, which gives local entrepreneurs the chance to land Super Bowl-related contracts.

She said she wouldn't be where she is without the community's support.

"I love everything that our city offers," Romero said. "I am just so thankful that I get to participate [in] it every day."

To celebrate National Small Business Week, the SBA is hosting a small business owner resource fair at the Sahara West Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The association said there will be a networking zone, a learning session, multiple government and nonprofit exhibits, and food trucks.

Walk-ins are welcome but the association is encouraging pre-registration, which you can do here.

They also advise that parking may be limited but there is street parking available on S. Grand Canyon Drive and Preakness Pass.