NFL looks to connect local businesses with Super Bowl events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Planning for The Big Game is underway across the valley.

The NFL and Super Bowl Host Committee are looking for local businesses that may be interested in participating in events during Super Bowl week.

One way is through the Business Connect program and it's something that caught the eye of Antonio Munoz who owns the 911 Taco Bar inside the Boulevard Mall.

"One of the things I love to do is catering and making people happy with food. That is how it started, just as a dream," Munoz said. "I really believe in a taco. If you have a great cut of meat, you really don't need much more."

Munoz is a former Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer and veteran. He has seen Las Vegas grow and said he's excited about what's to come.

"The Super Bowl is coming. That is a dream come true," Munoz said. "Who would have thought that 30 years ago?"

Munoz said he knew he wanted to see his tacos at Super Bowl events and that's why he applied to the NFL Business Connect program.

"I attended a meeting. They showed us everything that is coming, the procedure," Munoz said. "It is very simple. That is what is great about it."

The program is a partnership between the NFL and the Super Bowl Host Committee.

The goal is to give more local businesses a chance to score dollars.

But there are certain requirements.

For example, those interested in the program have to be at least 50% diverse.

"So that means they come from a background from either LGBT, veteran, minority, women or people with disabilities and they have to be at least a 51% owner," Myisha Boyce, the Chief Community Engagement Officer of the Super Bowl Host Committee, said.

Around 200 businesses will be selected and connected with opportunities to compete for Super Bowl contracts.

Boyce said businesses will be included in a guide for NFL vendors and event producers to use and they need all types.

"Everything from tenting and portalets to food and beverage," Boyce said. "So the things you would typically see at a Super Bowl event, we are looking to source those all locally."

The deadline to apply for the program is March 10 but Boyce said if businesses aren't selected, there will be more opportunities in the future for other businesses as planning continues.

You can learn more about how to apply on the Super Bowl Host Committee's website.