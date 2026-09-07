LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas native Riley Herbst is in his second full-time NASCAR Cup Series season, and he already has his sights set on what comes next.

Herbst is joining Legacy Motor Club, the team owned by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, in 2027.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman talked with Herbst about joining Legacy Motor Club, as well as reflecting on Kyle Busch's impact on his career:

Local NASCAR driver Riley Herbst remembers Kyle Busch, discusses future with Legacy Motor Club

"Grateful to Legacy Motor Club, Monster Energy and Toyota for keeping me in this and hopefully for years to come," Herbst said.

The move carries personal significance for Herbst, who grew up watching Johnson dominate the sport.

"Jimmie is a great hero of mine, a childhood legend for sure," Herbst said.

Part of that significance comes with a new car number. Herbst will race the No. 84.

"It's kind of reverse of the 48, which Jimmie made so famous and well known," Herbst said. "So kind of a cool play on that."

Herbst is also carrying the legacy of another Las Vegas NASCAR icon, Kyle Busch, who died in May after battling a sudden illness.

"Very heavy hearts, just very, very tough," Herbst said. "Kyle paved the way for me and Noah [Gragson] and a lot of local NASCAR drivers to come from Las Vegas. He's a true champion of our sport on and off the racetrack."

Herbst credits Busch with instilling a winning mentality in him early in his career.

"Driving for him at Kyle Busch Motorsports, he demanded perfection, he demanded winning, and if you didn't win, it was kind of a failure," Herbst said. "I think he taught myself and a bunch of young drivers the process and the demand and the want to win. He was a true winner and he will definitely be missed."

Herbst will return to his hometown in October to compete in the South Point 400.

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