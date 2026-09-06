Girls flag football growth takes center stage at Las Vegas international tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On UNLV’s intramural fields, girls from across the United States and beyond came together this weekend with one thing in common: football.

The Las Vegas Flag Football International Invitational brought 45 teams to Southern Nevada, including teams from Canada and Mexico.

For some athletes, the tournament was their first trip to Las Vegas.

WATCH | Girls flag football growth in spotlight at Las Vegas international tournament

“It’s both of our first time being in Vegas, so of course it’s really new,” Hawaii player Kiara Hamura said. “But just the overall vibe is really cool and we’re really happy to be here.”

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The international turnout comes as girls flag football experiences explosive growth. About 11,000 girls played high school flag football nationwide during the 2018-19 school year. That number has now surpassed 100,000.

The growth is being felt beyond the U.S.

Otis Coker, a coach with Canada’s Royal Diamonds, said his organization started with about seven girls and has grown to 83 in roughly a year.

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“The growth has been crazy,” Coker said. “I know that it’s huge in Canada. We travel the U.S. a lot as well.”

Event organizer Jason Howzell sees the international participation as another sign of where the sport is headed.

“It’s going worldwide,” Howzell said. “I think it’s the girls’ and women’s turn at the bite at the apple.”

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The expanding game is also creating opportunities beyond youth competition. College scouts attended the Las Vegas tournament, and organizers offered players access to a recruiting portal designed to connect athletes with college coaches.

Flag football will reach an even bigger stage in 2028, when the sport makes its Olympic debut in Los Angeles.

“I think we should capture the momentum of women’s sport and girls’ sports and run with it,” Howzell said.

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For Las Vegas player Saryiah Tate, that growth means more girls have a chance to discover a sport she once wasn’t sure she could play.

“Don’t be scared and come out of your comfort zone,” Tate said. “I actually didn’t think I could do the sport, but here you see me, I’m doing this sport.”

And having players from around the world competing in her own backyard?

“I was on a cool nine,” Tate said. “Now I’m on a cool 10,000.”