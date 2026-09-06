Thomas, Arnold lead UNLV past Hawaii 21-6 to win fourth straight Island Showdown

HONOLULU (AP) — Jai'den Thomas rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, Jackson Arnold rushed for 89 yards and two scores along with 116 passing yards, and UNLV weathered Hawaii's attempted comeback in a 21-6 victory on Saturday night.

UNLV, which received four points in the AP Top 25 Poll, captured their fourth straight Island Showdown trophy. Hawaii and UNLV have met in 18 straight seasons, the longest active streak against any team for the Rainbow Warriors.

The Rebels (1-1) outgained Hawaii (0-2) 364-294 and did not give up a touchdown.

Arnold ran for two short touchdowns of 2 and 7 yards in the first half to give UNLV a 14-3 cushion at the break. The second half, however, was almost all Hawaii until near the end of the fourth.

Hawaii outgained UNLV 185-147 in the second half, but only mustered three more points. They saw their fourth-quarter drives end with a turnover on downs, a punt and a game-sealing interception.

After Hawaii's punt, Thomas broke free on the first play of UNLV's drive for a 50-yard rushing score that made it a two-score game.

Taking over after Micah Alejado's first interception and the game's first turnover with 3:47 remaining in regulation, the Rebels ran out the clock to pick up their first win of the year.

Up next

UNLV: at North Texas next Saturday.

Hawaii: hosts New Mexico State next Saturday.