UNLV football falls in season opener to Memphis 27-21

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marcus Stokes threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns as Memphis rattled off the final 13 points to beat UNLV 27-21 on Saturday night in a season opener for both teams.

The win helped Charles Huff become the first Tigers head coach to win a road debut game.

Stokes completed 15 of 26 passes with no turnovers, while Jaylin Carter rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

UNLV took a 14-7 halftime lead behind Jackson Arnold, who threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to Tavian McNair and added a 6-yard touchdown run. The Rebels had won their previous 11 games when leading at the break, with their last loss coming against Syracuse on Oct. 4, 2024.

Stokes tied the game early in the third quarter with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Stonka Burnside, but Arnold answered with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kayden McGee. Carter then scored on a 36-yard run to make it 21-all.

Philippe Laforge kicked field goals of 32 and 36 yards to put Memphis ahead 27-21.

UNLV reached the Memphis 18 midway through the fourth quarter, but the Tigers sacked Arnold on fourth-and-7 with 6:08 remaining for a turnover on downs and continued to apply pressure down the stretch to seal the win. The Tigers finished with six sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Arnold threw for 291 yards and two touchdowns.