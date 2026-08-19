LAS VEGAS — Jai'Den "Jet" Thomas has made a career at UNLV by playing fast. Entering his fourth season with the Rebels, the senior running back said the game is beginning to slow down — and that's a good thing.

Thomas was named to the 2026 Walter Camp Player of the Year preseason watch list Monday, making him one of 50 players nationwide selected for the honor. It marks his second consecutive appearance on the list.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha hears from Thomas ahead of the Rebels' season opener later this month:

UNLV's Jai'Den 'Jet' Thomas lands on Walter Camp Player of the Year watch list

The recognition adds to a growing list of preseason accolades for Thomas, who was also named to the Maxwell Award watch list and selected preseason first-team All-Mountain West.

Thomas enters 2026 after rushing for more than 1,000 yards for the first time in his career last season, scoring 12 touchdowns on the ground while averaging seven yards per carry.

But his offseason focus has been less about those numbers and more about finding ways to improve them.

"I just want to improve on, you know, the little things such as pass blocking, getting better vision, finishing off runs," Thomas said. "Just all the little stuff."

Thomas said studying his film from last season has also allowed him to play more instinctively.

"I took time to study film from last year, everything I did wrong," Thomas said. "I feel like as though this year I'm letting the game play for myself. I'm controlling the game more."

Thomas enters his senior season ranked eighth in UNLV history with 2,457 career rushing yards and fifth with 31 rushing touchdowns.

At just 21, he's also become one of the veterans on a Rebels roster with championship expectations. For Thomas, who describes himself as someone who hasn't traditionally been a vocal leader, that experience is bringing a new responsibility.

"I'm not really vocal, but now, you know, I'm being more vocal," Thomas said. "Just telling the young guys, you know, just push."

Thomas said the recognition surrounding both himself and the Rebels is welcome, but now they have to back it up.

"It's great that people have those accomplishments for you," Thomas said. "So it's just now me and the team just living up to those."

UNLV opens its second season under head coach Dan Mullen on Aug. 29 against Memphis at Allegiant Stadium.