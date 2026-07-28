LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time, UNLV is serving up the biggest collegiate volleyball tournament to date in Las Vegas — and it includes some heavy hitters.

WATCH | Alex Eschelman has the details:

UNLV Volleyball helps host biggest collegiate tournament in Las Vegas history

Five-time NCAA champions Nebraska, four-time national champions Texas, TCU and the Rebels will take over T-Mobile Arena for the inaugural Players' Era Volleyball Showcase.

Nebraska's fanbase is unlike most, selling out their home games for a record-setting 25 years straight.

UNLV volleyball Head Coach Malia Shoji said going up against teams like the Huskers will help her program's development for years to come.

"I'm just excited for our athletes to experience that, but I think one of the things we're doing intentionally is prepare them because it's going to be nerve wracking. It's going to be different from when we play in the Pavilion, so I think for us it'll be a challenge for us to grow, but it's also something special that they will never forget," Shoji said.

The first-of-a-kind tournament is also something that local youth volleyball players look forward to being an unforgettable experience.

"I'm really excited cause I really look up to those girls; I'm excited to be one of them," one local youth player said.

"They inspire me — whatever is happening in your life, whatever you're going through, you can do anything you put your mind to and be what you want to be," another local youth player said.

First serve for the inaugural Players' Era Volleyball Showcase is Saturday, Aug. 29, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 30.

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