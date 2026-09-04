LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV quarterback Alex Orji is drawing national attention this season — not just for what he does on the field, but for the impact he's making off it.

Orji is one of only 162 student-athletes nationwide nominated for the AFCA Good Works Team and one of just 113 players on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List. Both honors recognize his extensive community service work, primarily with a Las Vegas-based foundation called Goodie Two Shoes.

WATCH | UNLV quarterback is a leader on and off the football field

UNLV quarterback is a leader on and off the football field

"It means the world, I don't think there's anything else I could be nominated for this season that would trump that," Orji said.

The foundation gifts shoes to children in need, and Orji made it a regular part of his spring and summer routine.

"I got in contact with them and that was the rest of my spring and summer, every Friday I would try to lift early and try to rush over there to help give out shoes," Orji said.

It didn't take long before Orji was bringing teammates along with him.

"I thought it was important to invite guys all the time instead of just going alone," Orji said.

From helping kids find the right-sized shoes to picking out the perfect pair, Orji says the best part of the experience is the time spent with the children.

"You get a moment for two, three, even five, ten minutes just to interact with the kids and get to know them, get a chance to impact their day, make their day better and let them make your day better," Orji said.

Those interactions have taken on deeper meaning for Orji over the past year. The senior spent the last year recovering from a left leg injury and says the kids he's served have helped shape his perspective heading into this season.

"For me, they remind me of what my purpose is and why I play football, it's just great to see the appreciation and the gratitude that they have because we talk about it in our bible study here, the worst quality that a man can have is ungratefulness, so seeing those kids reminded me to be grateful for every single thing that I have, whether I can play football, run however fast or whatever it may be — if I can help others then, I'm good in life," Orji said.

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