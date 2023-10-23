Local athletes, coaches see Aces parade as another opportunity to uplift women in sports

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are celebrating back-to-back WNBA championship wins on Monday, Oct. 23, with a parade and rally on the Las Vegas Strip.

In the crowd at the celebration will be youth players and coaches from Girls Youth Basketball. The local nonprofit gives girls ages 8 to 14 the chance to play in a league of their own.

The organization has seen tremendous growth over the past few years, and organization leaders say the Aces have played a big role in that.

"I think it's a really exciting time in women's basketball in general and even more special for us here locally with our back-to-back champs," said GYB coach Corissa Brunson. "The way they kind of pave the path and get us all involved in that, we have seen that growth, we have seen that excitement with our girls."

Last year, Girls Youth Basketball was invited to walk in the Aces' first championship parade on the Las Vegas Strip.

"They're including the young girls who are watching them, and it's this unique situation where they're sharing their success, they're showing how it's possible. It's just a great honor and to be included and be involved with someone so significant in them sharing their success with us," Brunson said.

Local youth basketball players like third-grader Aizlynn really look up to the Aces and are excited to celebrate their continued success on Monday.

"I love that she's left-handed like me and she's a really good role model on and off the court," Aizlynn said about her favorite Aces player, A'ja Wilson.

If your child might be interested in participating in Girls Youth Basketball, click here to learn more. Organizers say they welcome kids both with experience and without.