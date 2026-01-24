LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Evan Weinstock did not grow up dreaming of winter sports.

A Las Vegas native, Weinstock said the Olympics once felt far removed from the desert landscape he knew.

“Growing up, you never expect to go to opportunities like the Winter Olympics,” he said. “But I love competing at a high level, and Vegas is a city that loves winning. Being able to go to the highest stage was just an honor.”

WATCH | Weinstock reflects on his path to the 2018 Winter Olympics

Las Vegas native Evan Weinstock reflects on his path to the 2018 Winter Olympics

Weinstock’s athletic roots were broad. He played football and ran track at Del Sol High School before continuing his career at Brown University, where he competed in multiple events. After college, his path shifted when USA Bobsled recruiting letters began circulating among top NCAA track and football athletes.

“They flew me out to Lake Placid… that’s where I first got exposed to what bobsledding was,” he said, explaining that he attended a combine designed to test speed and strength. “It was kind of a badge of honor to be from the desert and make it to the Olympics.”

Weinstock said his background across multiple sports helped him transition quickly.

AP

“I’ve just always enjoyed testing my body, pushing it to the limits, and figuring out new ways to apply my athleticism,” he said.

Making an Olympic roster, however, was far from certain. He described a selection process built on World Cup results, health and timing, with final announcements coming only weeks before the Games.

“You think you know where you’re at… but you really don’t until they make that announcement,” Weinstock said. “When it happened, it was a big sigh of relief. A dream come true.”

Before departing for South Korea, Weinstock shared a personal message on social media honoring his late mother, Virginia, who died two years earlier.

AP

“You continue to be my inspiration and spirit everyday. I miss you dearly but I’m so fortunate to carry you with me every step of my journey,” he wrote.

Now, he hopes his story encourages young athletes in Las Vegas to remain open-minded about their paths.

“Don’t specialize too early. Be open to opportunities,” Weinstock said. “Figure out how to take your general athleticism and apply it to new things.”

For a city not known for ice or snow, Weinstock’s Olympic experience stands as an example of how far adaptability and persistence can carry an athlete.

