Las Vegas local looks to take the UFC stage this year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 23-year-old MMA fighter Giovanna Canuto defines confidence.

“Give me a title that you’d want me to title you [for the story,]" I asked Gigi.

“Future greatest female fighter of all time," Canuto said.

Her coaches gave her the title "Diamond" when she moved from Brazil to Vegas at just 14 to pursue her fighting career.

“I was a little girl from Manaus, they were like this girl’s not supposed to win and I would win and then they would be like this girl’s not supposed to win and I would win. So, then my coach started to say the more a fight is not supposed to go my way, the better I perform," Canuto said.

Nine years later, Canuto is shining in the Legacy Fighting Alliance, which is a top feeder league to the UFC.

“I’m really grateful for the trainings that I’ve had here; it really built who I am today," Canuto said.

As of today, Canuto is 7-1 as a professional, with her last four fights all coming as finishes.

Her dream is to make it to the UFC; however, she will always fight for the same goal no matter the stage.

“That’s all I want to do is to motivate those kids from Manaus to see it’s possible to come all the way over here and do bigger things than circumstances were giving them," Canuto said.