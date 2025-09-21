WNBA playoffs Round 2 starts at home as Las Vegas Aces take on Indiana Fever

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A best-of-five Round 2 of the WNBA playoffs starts right here on Channel 13 as the Las Vegas Aces face off against the Indiana Fever on Sunday afternoon.
Starting off Round 2 at the crib 🏠— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 20, 2025

📍 The House

⌚️ 12PM PT

📺 ABC
📍 The House
⌚️ 12PM PT
📺 ABC
🎟️ https://t.co/FYYxsCYPrW
2025 Aces Playoffs presented by @ally pic.twitter.com/DArKeW7rDd
Jackie Young tipped the scales for the Aces 74-73 in final seconds of Thursday night's game against Seattle, pushing Las Vegas into today's semifinal match.
In their quest for a third title, star player A'ja Wilson was named as an MVP finalist. The decision will be made Sunday, and should Wilson receive the award she will make WNBA history as the first 4x MVP.
Tipoff starts at 12 p.m. on Channel 13.
-
