Las Vegas Aces on home court for Game 3 of the playoffs against Seattle Storm

Aces vs Storm
Aces vs Storm
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Game 3 of Round 1 of the WNBA playoffs Thursday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Las Vegas Aces are back on the court against the Seattle Storm, 1-1 so far for the postseason. Tuesday's game snapped a 17-game winning streak for the Aces in a close 86-83 matchup, but the streak still stands as the 2nd highest victory run in WNBA history behind the LA Sparks.

A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young led the Aces in points in the last game, notably with Young becoming the 20th player in league history with at least 500 points and 150 assists in any postseason. Wilson is only 1 point away from 900 points in 45 playoff games.

Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. and will air nationally on ESPN 2.

