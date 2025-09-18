Las Vegas Aces on home court for Game 3 of the playoffs against Seattle Storm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Game 3 of Round 1 of the WNBA playoffs Thursday night at Michelob ULTRA Arena.
𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝟭 ♠️ 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟯 ♦️— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 18, 2025
📍 The House
⌚️ 6:30PM PT
📺 @espn 2
🎟️ https://t.co/8flDgmOpqu
2025 Aces Playoffs presented by @Ally pic.twitter.com/Xqmfeo7Gji
The Las Vegas Aces are back on the court against the Seattle Storm, 1-1 so far for the postseason. Tuesday's game snapped a 17-game winning streak for the Aces in a close 86-83 matchup, but the streak still stands as the 2nd highest victory run in WNBA history behind the LA Sparks.
A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young led the Aces in points in the last game, notably with Young becoming the 20th player in league history with at least 500 points and 150 assists in any postseason. Wilson is only 1 point away from 900 points in 45 playoff games.
Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. and will air nationally on ESPN 2.
-
Las Vegas Aces fall on the road at the Seattle Storm, snapping their win streakIf the Las Vegas Aces win on the road on Tuesday against the Seattle Storm, the team will advance to the next round of the playoffs and face the winner of the Atlanta Dream vs the Indiana Fever.
The Aces reach for third title during start of postseason against the StormTonight, the Las Vegas Aces face off against the Seattle Storm at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, with their eyes on a third title in just four years.
Sweet 16: The Aces finish their regular season with victory over the SparksTonight's pre-game show starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot Vegas 34. The game starts at 7 p.m. and immediately followed by the post-game show.
Las Vegas Aces forward returns to basketball with new perspectiveAces fans gave a standing ovation to Cheyenne Parker-Tyus as she took the court Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena in honor of her season debut.