Las Vegas Aces look to sweep the series against Seattle in first round of WNBA playoffs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are looking for a first-round sweep against the Seattle Storm in the best-of-three series on Tuesday, Sept. 16.

𝗥𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗗 𝟭 ♠️ 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟮 ♦️



📍 Seattle, WA

⌚️ 6:30PM PT

📺 @espn



2025 Aces Playoffs presented by @Ally pic.twitter.com/m2MAz7kJfg — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 16, 2025

If the Aces win on the road on Tuesday, the team will advance to the next round of the playoffs and face the winner of the Atlanta Dream vs the Indiana Fever.

An Aces win would also tie the league record for longest winning streak, currently set at 18 straight games, held by the Los Angeles Sparks.

Las Vegas, which was at full strength for Game 1 for the first time all season, heads into Game 2 with a full, healthy roster. The Aces trio of A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray created 61.1% of the Aces point production in the 2025 regular season and combined for 52 points in Game 1.

In addition to the trio, the Aces supporting cast has stepped up during the historic 17-game winning streak. Dana Evans has scored in double figures in two out of the past three games.

Jewell Loyd has also scored in double digits in the last three games, recording 15 points, 21 and 14, respectively. NaLyssa Smith enters Tuesday’s matchup scoring double figures in the last four games and averaging 11 points during that span.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus, who returned to the Aces lineup on Sept. 9 after giving birth just two months ago in July, has produced nearly point-per-minute performances over the last three games. The 11-year veteran has recorded 23 points in almost 24 minutes and has included a made three-pointer in two of those games.

Seattle will have to force a game 3 to keep their season alive. Although five Storm players recorded double figures in Game 1, the Aces held center Ezi Magbegor to two points and guard Brittney Sykes scoreless.

Tip-off will be at 6:30 p.m., and the game will air nationally on ESPN.