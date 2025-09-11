Las Vegas Aces forward returns to basketball with new perspective

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After the Aces beat Chicago Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, recording their historic 15th straight win, Jewell Loyd said for the first time all season, the team is whole with Cheyenne Parker-Tyus completing the circle.

“It felt really good, felt really good, a lot of feels," Parker-Tyus said. "Honestly, just putting my jersey on and being with my teammates in the huddle meant the world today.”

I got a chance to talk to Parker-Tyus about what the return to the Aces means to her:

Las Vegas Aces forward Cheyenne Parker-Tyus returns to basketball with new perspective

She got a standing ovation after every shot, scoring eight points in eight minutes, with her first bucket being assisted by Jackie Young.

“I’ve been watching them and I’m always going to be ready for the pass," Parker-Tyus said. "Whoever it may be, I’m going to make sure my hands are ready.”

In addition to making sure her hands are ready, Parker-Tyus prepared for this moment all season.

“She was working her body the whole time up to delivery," Aces head coach Becky Hammon tells me. "It is not easy to get out there; she was pumping at halftime, I mean it’s remarkable to be out there right now not only that, but be efficient out there, if we can keep that up that will be fantastic. She has an attitude of gratitude in her life; she’s a very grateful person, a very happy person.”

That happiness comes from the one thing that Parker-Tyus is most proud of.

“Being a mom," Parker-Tyus tells me. "Being a pro and still being able to be there for my children and just to go hard, it gives me another level of strength."

The Aces close our regular season play on Thursday in Los Angeles against the Sparks at 7 p.m.