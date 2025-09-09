Las Vegas Aces keep making history with 15 straight wins after Chicago Sky matchup

AFTER THE GAME
15 straight wins. That is how many consecutive victories the Las Vegas Aces now have after beating the Chicago Sky on Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, 92-61.
Jewell Loyd became just the 15th player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 career points while also recording 2,000 career field goals.
Cheyenne Parker-Tyus made her season debut after giving birth in July and came off the bench scoring 8 points.
The Aces look to close out regular season play on the high note on the road on Thursday against the Los Angeles Sparks at 7 p.m.
BEFORE THE GAME
The Las Vegas Aces finish out their home schedule Tuesday night in their second match-up against the Chicago Sky.
The historic winning streak for the Aces remains unbroken at 14 wins, beating out Chicago Sunday night 80-66. The Aces are now third place in league standings.
A'ja Wilson now holds the record for most games scoring 30 or more points in a single WNBA season — making league history — and Jewell Lloyd is on the cusp of a 6,000 career point scoring milestone, which has only been achieved by 15 players in WNBA history.
Don't miss the Aces pregame show at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot Vegas 34! The game starts at 7 p.m., then immediately followed by the post-game show.
First-ever Las Vegas Aces Fan Fest!
Tuesday night's game will be the first-ever Las Vegas Aces Fan Fest for Fan Appreciation Night. The festival will be taking place at Toshiba Plaza from 4-7 p.m.
You don't need a game ticket to attend the festival, and it's open to all ages. In addition to all things Aces, attendees can also experience interactive and immersive activities from the Las Vegas Raiders, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the Scripps Company and more.
Food and drink specials will be available for purchase. And fan-favorite BUCKET$ will be there for some appearances.
Where to watch
Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.
Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.
-
