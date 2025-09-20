Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson could make WNBA history as first four-time MVP

HENDERSON (AP) — A'ja Wilson was named one of five finalists Friday for WNBA MVP, putting the Las Vegas Aces star in potential position to become the league's first four-time winner.
The other finalists were Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray, Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas.
The award, voted by a media panel, will be announced Sunday.
Wilson last season joined Cynthia Cooper of the 1997 Houston Comets as the only unanimous selections. That tied her with Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson as the only three-time winners.
Wilson also won the award in 2020 and 2022. The other four finalists have not won the MVP award.
Wilson led the league with averages of 23.4 points and 2.3 blocks for the second-seeded Aces.
Collier was the best player on the league's best team, averaging 22.9 points and 7.3 rebounds.
___
AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball
-
