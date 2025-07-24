Las Vegas Aces kick off four-game road trip against Indiana Fever, starting second back-to-back of the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are back on the road for a four-game trip, starting with a back-to-back at the Indiana Fever on Thursday before a quick turnaround to play the Minnesota Lynx on Friday.

Aces Head Coach Becky Hammon, who has won 99 of her 139 regular-season games, is on the cusp of becoming the third-fastest and 18th overall WNBA coach to win 100 league games.

Reigning M’VP A'ja Wilson continues her scoring tear this season, averaging 24.3 points over her last four games, more than any other player in the league. The seven-time WNBA All-Star is currently the only player in league history (through July 22) to average at least 20 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and 1.5 steals in a season.

Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd round out the double-digit scorers for the Aces. Coming off a 14-point performance against Atlanta, Dana Evans has bolstered the Aces scoring recently, averaging 12.2 points on 55.1% shooting over the past six games.

As one of the best rebounding teams in the league since arriving in Las Vegas, ranking in the top 5 in defensive rebounds every year since the move, the Aces are grabbing 70.1% of available defensive rebounds this season — 4th in the league.

Since their last matchup against the Aces on July 3, the Fever have won four of their last eight games and three of their last four. Indiana will be without 2025 WNBA All-Star captain Caitlin Clark, who has missed 11 games this season, including the last two, and did not play in the July 3 game against the Aces.

Against the Fever in 2025, the Aces are averaging 71.5 points — almost 10 below their 80.6 points per game average — and are shooting 36.4% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range.

Indiana is taking advantage of the Aces poor shooting, averaging 81 points against Las Vegas along with 48.9% field goal shooting in the two contests.

The Aces are 39-20 overall against Indiana, 19-10 on the road and are tied 1-1 in 2025.

This will mark the final regular-season meeting between the two teams.

Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on Vegas 34 and Prime Video, and catch our exclusive pre-game coverage on The Spot Vegas 34 starting at 3:30 p.m.

