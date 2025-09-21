Las Vegas Aces fall to Indiana Fever in Game 1 of semifinals

AFTER THE GAME

The Las Vegas Aces lose against the Indiana Fever 89-73. Despite the loss, THE WNBA announced A'ja Wilson as their Most Valuable Player for a fourth time. She is the only player to be named M'VP more than three times.



BEFORE THE GAME

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A best-of-five Round 2 of the WNBA playoffs starts right here on Channel 13 as the Las Vegas Aces face off against the Indiana Fever on Sunday at noon.

Jackie Young tipped the scales for the Aces 74-73 in final seconds of Thursday night's game against Seattle, pushing Las Vegas into today's semifinal match.

In their quest for a third title, star player A'ja Wilson was named as an MVP finalist. The decision will be made Sunday, and should Wilson receive the award she will make WNBA history as the first 4x MVP.

Tipoff starts at 12 p.m. on Channel 13.

