Las Vegas Aces fall to Indiana Fever in Game 1 of semifinals

AFTER THE GAME
The Las Vegas Aces lose against the Indiana Fever 89-73. Despite the loss, THE WNBA announced A'ja Wilson as their Most Valuable Player for a fourth time. She is the only player to be named M'VP more than three times.
BEFORE THE GAME
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A best-of-five Round 2 of the WNBA playoffs starts right here on Channel 13 as the Las Vegas Aces face off against the Indiana Fever on Sunday at noon.
Starting off Round 2 at the crib 🏠— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 20, 2025
📍 The House
⌚️ 12PM PT
📺 ABC
🎟️ https://t.co/FYYxsCYPrW
2025 Aces Playoffs presented by @ally pic.twitter.com/DArKeW7rDd
Jackie Young tipped the scales for the Aces 74-73 in final seconds of Thursday night's game against Seattle, pushing Las Vegas into today's semifinal match.
In their quest for a third title, star player A'ja Wilson was named as an MVP finalist. The decision will be made Sunday, and should Wilson receive the award she will make WNBA history as the first 4x MVP.
Tipoff starts at 12 p.m. on Channel 13.
-
Las Vegas Aces take their first win of the best-of-5 seriesThe Las Vegas Aces had no problem bouncing back from Sunday's Game 1 loss, blowing out the Indiana Fever 90-68 in Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals.
Kelsey Mitchell pours in 34 as Fever stun Aces 89-73 in Game 1Indiana beat Las Vegas 89-73 behind Kelsey Mitchell’s 34 in WNBA semis Game 1, spoiling A’ja Wilson’s pregame MVP celebration. The Fever used an 11–0 late-third run as the Aces shot 40.8%.
Aces' A'ja Wilson earns historic fourth WNBA MVP awardLas Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson is in a class by herself, winning the WNBA MVP for an unprecedented fourth time.
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson could make WNBA history as first four-time MVPA'ja Wilson was named one of five finalists Friday for WNBA MVP, putting the Las Vegas Aces star in potential position to become the league's first four-time winner.