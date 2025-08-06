LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The final regular season matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Golden State Valkyries is here. Wednesday night, the Aces will aim for a repeat win in the Bay Area following their Sunday night domination over the Valkyries.

𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 ♠️



📍 San Francisco, CA

⌚️ 7PM PT

📺 @NBATV // Vegas 34#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/gPdccL9g0b — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 6, 2025

3x WNBA MV'P A'ja Wilson is on the cusp of 500 blocks for her professional basketball career, needing only 2 more. Wilson needs 8 more blocks to surpass No. 9 Ruth Riley in all-time blocks. Forward NaLyssa Smith is 17 rebounds to hit 1,000 points for her career.

The Aces are No. 7 overall in league standings and just one game behind the Seattle Storm. Should they win Wednesday night, the Aces will be at a season advantage at 3-1.

The Aces have won 2 of the last 3 games against the Valkyries. They lost their first content in early June.

Wilson is averaging 21.7 points against the Valkyries for this season. Jackie Young is averaging 25 points on 61.5% field goal shooting, 40% from distance, 7 assists, 8 rebounds and is 14 of 14 from the charity stripe in the winning matches against the Golden State.

Guard Jewell Lloyd is averaging 15.7 points and 45.5% shooting, and The Point Gawd Chelsea Gray is averaging 11 points on 50% shooting and 4.3 assists.

Don't miss tonight's pregame show at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot Vegas 34, then catch all the action with tipoff at 7 p.m.

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

