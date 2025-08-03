Las Vegas Aces face off against the Golden State Valkyries at second matinee game this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a monumental loss against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday, the Aces are back for their last matchup of the weekend against the Golden State Valkyries at the Michelob ULTRA Arena.
The Aces boast highest scoring average against any team this season against the Valkyries, with 98.5 points averaged per game in 2025.
𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 ♠️
📍 The House
⌚️ 3PM PT
📺 Vegas 34 pic.twitter.com/Mdjxoi4Aym
— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) August 3, 2025
Tipoff is set for 3 p.m., and you can catch all the action on The Spot Vegas 34.
Where to watch
Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.
Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.
-
