Las Vegas Aces finish four-game road trip with third season matchup against Los Angeles Sparks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are in California for their final stop of a four-game road trip to play the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday, July 29.

𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝗗𝗔𝗬 ♠️



📍 Los Angeles, CA

⌚️ 7PM PT

📺 @NBATV // Vegas 34#ALLINLV pic.twitter.com/Gm4c9pbHeO — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 29, 2025

Las Vegas snapped a two-game losing streak with their second win over Dallas on Sunday, coming back to a .500 record with 18 games remaining in the season.

After a shooting slump from 3-point land since returning from the All-Star break, Las Vegas looks to ride the momentum after hitting a season-high 15 3-pointers against Dallas.

Three-time WNBA M’VP A’ja Wilson is averaging league second bests of 21.6 points and 9.1 rebounds, while listing first in stocks and blocked shots.

Jackie Young, who is averaging 16.9 points on 44.7% shooting from the floor, is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 assists since the All-Star break, and produced season-highs with five 3-pointers and eight assists against Dallas.

Aces forward NaLyssa Smith has also bumped up her stat line since the break, averaging double figures on 56.7% shooting over the past four games.

In the two previous matchups against LA, Las Vegas averaged 41.5% shooting overall and 35% from beyond the arc, while LA shot 51.6% from the field and 36.4% from distance.

The Sparks are riding a five-game winning streak heading into Tuesday night, the longest current win streak in the league.

Led by 2025 WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum, the Sparks are No. 2 in the league field goal shooting and 3-point percentage, and No. 3 in scoring, but are 11th in rebounds and blocked shots.

Plum is one of four Sparks scoring in double figures. In addition to scoring, she leads the Sparks in free throw percentage and assists. Dearica Hamby, Azurá Stevens and Rickea Jackson round out the double-digit scoring for LA.

Las Vegas is 48-57 all-time against Los Angeles and 18-34 on the road. The series is split 1-1, both of which were hosted by Las Vegas.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Vegas 34 and NBA TV, and catch our exclusive pre-game coverage on The Spot Vegas 34 starting at 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch

Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.