Las Vegas Aces snap two-game losing streak with win over Dallas Wings

AFTER THE GAME
The Las Vegas Aces snapped a two-game losing streak on Sunday in Dallas after crushing the Wings 106-80.
Aces forward Kierstan Bell recorded a career-high of 19 points and center A'ja Wilson had a double-double of 14 points and 10 boards. The Aces inch their way back to the west coast as they face the Sparks in Los Angeles on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Sunday's win marks 100 career wins for Aces head coach Becky Hammon.
BEFORE THE GAME
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces are moving forward with the third of their four games on the road on Sunday against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.
Up Next: Dallas— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 26, 2025
📍 Dallas, TX
⌚️ 1PM PT
📺 ESPN 3 // Vegas 34 pic.twitter.com/OhERmiFxPu
A’ja Wilson, 2025 WNBA All-Star starter, averages 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists as of her last three games, posting 22.3 ppg with an overall 22.0 ppg, leading four Aces scoring in the double digits.
Others include Jackie Young with 16.6 ppg, Chelsea Gray with 11.7 ppg, and Jewell Loyd with 10.4 ppg.
Nalyssa Smith hit double digit scores in four of her games in Las Vegas, with an average of 9.7 points since the break — most notably, a 10-point, 10-rebound game in Indiana that marked her 30th career double-double.
Wilson and Loyd have proven to be the two highest scorers on the Aces against the Wings in 2025.
The Aces are ranked second for free throw shooting (.830) and blocks against (2.7), tying at third for blocked shots and fewest turnovers per game. They shoot a league-low 26.2% from distance as of their last three games, a significantly large comparison to the Aces’ season average of 32%.
Tipoff is set for 1 p.m. on Vegas 34 and ESPN.
Where to watch
Vegas 34 and Channel 13 are your new broadcast partners for the Las Vegas Aces — with more than 33 Aces games scheduled for the upcoming season.
Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.
-
Young scores 24 pts, Loyd and Bell switch roles and Aces roll past Wings 106-80Jackie Young scored 24 points, Jewell Loyd had a strong game off the bench and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Dallas Wings, who rested rookie star Paige Bueckers, 106-80 on Sunday.
Aces fall during back-to-back with Minnesota LynxThe Aces are coming off of an end to the team's three-game win streak after falling to the Indiana Fever Thursday night. Tipoff is set for 4:30 p.m.
Las Vegas Aces fall to the Indiana Fever at first of four away gamesAgainst the Fever in 2025, the Aces are averaging 71.5 points — almost 10 below their 80.6 points per game average — and are shooting 36.4% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range.
Las Vegas Aces defeat Atlanta Dream in their first matchup of 2025The Las Vegas Aces win against the Atlanta Dream 87-72 in their first matchup against the team in 2025.