Baby takes first steps during las Vegas Aces baby crawl race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces may have lost against the Minnesota Lynx, but an unexpected winner proved victorious when a baby took their first-ever steps during Aces halftime entertainment on Saturday, Aug. 2.

10 babies were lined up at one end of the court for the baby crawl race.

One baby girl got to her knees halfway through the court and started to walk towards her mom, who was waiting on the other side.

The dad, proudly beaming with his daughter alongside him, was surprised.

"She just started running," he said proudly. "I was not expecting that."