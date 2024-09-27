Henderson Silver Knights release 2024 training camp schedule

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Hockey season is fast approaching, and the Henderson Silver Knights are gearing up.

Friday, the team released their upcoming training camp schedule ahead of the season and will be hitting the ice for their first training day on Monday.

Training camp practices will be at America First Center and will be open to the public. See the schedule below:



Monday, Sept. 30

Practice session | 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 1

Practice session | 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 2

Practice session | 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 3

Practice session | 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Practice session | 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

Morning Skate (game group) | 10:15 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Practice session (non-game group) | 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Preseason game vs. Tuscon at Lee's Family Forum | 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 4

Practice session (non-game group) | 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Preseason game vs. Tuscon at Lee's Family Forum | 1 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5

Off day for players

The team said this schedule is subject to change.

The official roster for the Silver Knights' training camps will be announced prior to the team's first day of training on Monday.

You can find tickets to the preseason games by clicking the link here.

The Henderson Silver Knights open up their season on the road against the Texas Stars on Oct. 11

Their first home game will be against the Calgary Wranglers on Oct. 18.

You can watch the Silver Knights on Vegas 34

Channel 13's sports reporter Alex Eschelman will be joining HSK's broadcast team this year.

12 Silver Knights games will air on Vegas 34 this season. To see the full broadcast schedule, click the link here.

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.