Henderson Silver Knights announce 2024-25 schedule

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hockey returns in a couple months, and the Henderson Silver Knights released their 2024-25 season schedule on Thursday.

The Silver Knights begin their season on the road in Texas Oct. 11-12 against the Texas Stars. The team will return to Lee’s Family Forum for home-opening weekend against the Calgary Wranglers Oct. 18 and Oct. 19.

This season, the team will play exactly half of their 72-game schedule both at home and on road.

For the home opener, the Silver Knights are offering a mystery ticket offer. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets at a flat rate of $30 and will randomly have a seat assigned to them in a high-demand area.

Check out the schedule below:

OCTOBER

Friday, Oct. 11 at Texas Stars at 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 12 at Texas Stars at 7 p.m. CT

Friday, Oct. 18 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m. PT (Home Opener)

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Oct. 23 vs. San Jose Barracudas at 7 p.m. PT

Friday, Oct. 25 vs. San Jose Barracudas at 11 a.m. PT (Nevada Day Game)

Sunday, Oct. 27 at Ontario Reign at 3 p.m. PT

NOVEMBER

Friday, Nov. 1 vs. Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 2 at Ontario Reign at 6 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 9 at Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m. MT

Sunday, Nov. 10 at Calgary Wranglers at 1 p.m. MT

Friday, Nov. 15 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 16 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Nov. 20 vs. Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. PT

Friday, Nov. 22 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Nov. 23 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 6 p.m. PT

Friday, Nov. 29 at Colorado Eagles at 6:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, Nov. 30 at Colorado Eagles at 3:05 p.m. MT

DECEMBER

Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Dec. 7 vs. Texas Stars at 6 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 8 vs. Texas Stars at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Dec. 11 at San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. PT

Friday, Dec. 13 at Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. MT

Saturday, Dec. 14 at Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Bakersfield Condors at 6:30 p.m. PT

Friday, Dec. 20 at Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m. MT

Sunday, Dec. 22 at Calgary Wranglers at 1 p.m. MT

Saturday, Dec. 28 vs. San Jose Barracudas at 1 p.m. PT

Sunday, Dec. 29 vs. San Jose Barracudas at 1 p.m. PT

Tuesday, Dec. 31 vs. Ontario Reign at 5 p.m. PT

JANUARY

Friday, Jan. 3 at Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT

Sunday, Jan. 5 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Jan. 8 vs. Ontario Reign at 7 p.m. PT

Friday, Jan. 10 at Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 11 at Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. PT

Thursday, Jan. 16 at Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 18 at Ontario Reign at 6 p.m. PT

Monday, Jan. 20 at Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Tucson Roadrunners at 10:30 a.m. MT

Friday, Jan. 24 vs. Colorado Eagles at 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Jan. 25 vs. Colorado Eagles at 6 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Jan. 29 at Bakersfield Condors at 6:30 p.m. PT

Friday, Jan. 31 at San Jose Barracudas at 7:30 p.m. PT

FEBRUARY

Saturday, Feb. 1 at San Jose Barracudas at 6 p.m. PT

Friday, Feb. 7 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 8 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Feb. 12 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Feb. 15 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 6 p.m. PT

Sunday, Feb. 16 vs. Tucson Roadrunners at 5 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Feb. 19 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT

Friday, Feb. 21 at Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Feb. 22 at Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m. CT

Wednesday, Feb. 26 vs. Coachella Valley at 7 p.m. PT

MARCH

Saturday, Mar. 1 at San Jose Barracudas at 6 p.m. PT

Sunday, Mar. 2 at San Jose Barracudas at 3 p.m. PT

Saturday, Mar. 8 vs. Colorado Eagles at 1 p.m. PT

Sunday, Mar. 9 vs. Colorado Eagles at 1 p.m. PT

Saturday, Mar. 15 at Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m. PT

Sunday, Mar. 16 at Ontario Reign at 3 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Mar. 19 at Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m. PT

Friday, Mar. 21 vs. San Diego Gulls at 6 p.m. PT

Saturday, Mar. 22 vs. San Diego Gulls at 1 p.m. PT

Friday, Mar. 28 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. CT

Saturday, Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 6 p.m. PT

APRIL

Friday, Apr. 4 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Apr. 5 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m. PT

Wednesday, Apr. 9 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT

Friday, Apr. 11 at Colorado Eagles at 7:05 p.m. MT

Saturday, Apr. 12 at Colorado Eagles at 7:05 p.m. MT

Wednesday, Apr. 16 at San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m. PT

Friday, Apr. 18 at Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. PT

Saturday, Apr. 19 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 6 p.m. PT