12 Henderson Silver Knights games will air on Vegas 34 this season: How to watch

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The official broadcast partner of the Vegas Golden Knights is also where you can watch the Henderson Silver Knights this season.

Twelve Silver Knights games will air on Vegas 34 as part of the franchise's partnership with Scripps Sports, a division of Channel 13's parent company.

You'll also see a familiar face in Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman, who joins the Silver Knights' broadcast team this year.

“We’re looking forward to keeping the momentum going this season with even more great coverage for Valley fans," said Brian Lawlor, president of Scripps Sports, "including the addition of KTNV’s Alex Eschelman to the broadcast team for Silver Knights games – her passion and experience will be a great fit for this homegrown fanbase.”

Here are the Silver Knights games you'll be able to watch on Vegas 34 this season:

Friday, Oct. 18 | 7 p.m. | HSK v. CGY

Saturday, Nov. 16 | 6 p.m. | HSK v. TUC

Friday, Nov. 22 | 7 p.m. | HSK v. ABB

Saturday, Dec. 7 | 6 p.m. | HSK v. TEX

Saturday, Dec. 28 | 1 p.m. | HSK v. SJ

Sunday, Jan. 5 | 5 p.m. | HSK v. BAK

Saturday, Feb. 8 | 6 p.m. | HSK v. CGY

Sunday, Feb. 16 | 5 p.m. | HSK v. TUC

Saturday, March 8 | 1 p.m. | HSK v. COL

Friday, March 21 | 6 p.m. | HSK v. SD

Wednesday, April | 7 p.m. | HSK v. BAK

Saturday, April 19 | 6 p.m. | HSK v. BAK

“We saw a tremendous fan response in 2023-24 during our first season with Scripps Sports,” said Gabe Mirabelli, Foley Entertainment Group’s chief business officer for minor league sports.

“Our viewership numbers were strong, and fans throughout the valley could watch future Golden Knights from home on an NHL-quality broadcast. With the Golden Knights and Silver Knights together, Vegas 34 is our home for hockey in the Vegas Valley.”

Find where to watch:

Vegas 34 (KMCC) can be found as Channel 34 on Cox Cable and DIRECTV, and as Channel 34.1 for viewers with an antenna.

For streaming services, Vegas 34 can be found on the DIRECTV streaming app or on FuboTV.

You can also consider purchasing a Tablo Total System to receive live broadcast TV and a selection of free streaming channels.