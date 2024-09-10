Henderson Silver Knights announce their preseason games for 2024

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Get ready for the Silver Knights this October as they take on the Tucson Roadrunners for their preseason.

The Silver Knights are hosting two home games versus the Roadrunners at Lee's Family Forum.

When are the preseason games?

Friday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 5 at 1 p.m.

HSK said both preseason games will be broadcast via radio on 1230 AM The Game. You can find more information on preseason and single-game tickets by visiting their website here.

The Henderson Silver Knights are opening up their 2024-25 season on the road against the Texas Stars on Oct. 11.

The first season home game will be Oct. 18 against the Calgary Wranglers.

