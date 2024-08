Henderson Silver Knights announce Theme and Promotional Knights for 2024-25 season

HENDERSON (KTNV — The Henderson Silver Knights announced the team’s Theme Knight and Promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season. The calendar features 15 Theme Knights, in addition to four Kid’s Day games on Sundays throughout the season.

Fans can expect exciting giveaways throughout the season including a Town Crier Trumpet giveaway, a Zamboni Gravy Boat giveaway, and a Lucky Bobblehead Giveaway.

2024-25 THEME & PROMOTIONAL KNIGHT SCHEDULE

OCTOBER

Fri., Oct. 18 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 7 p.m. – Opening Knight, presented by Lee’s Discount Liquor, Town Crier Trumpet Giveaway

Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m. - Popcorn Schedule Bucket Giveaway, Free Popcorn Voucher for First 1,000 Fans

Wed., Oct. 23 vs. San Jose Barracudas at 7 p.m. – Noche de Los HSK

Fri., Oct. 25 vs. San Jose Barracudas at 11 a.m. – Nevada Day

NOVEMBER

Fri., Nov. 22 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. Zamboni Gravy Boat Giveaway

Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Abbotsford Canucks at 6 p.m. – Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada

DECEMBER

Sat. Dec. 7 vs. Texas Stars at 6 p.m. – Lucky Launch

Sun., Dec. 8 vs. Texas Stars at 5 p.m. – Kid’s Day

Sat., Dec. 28 vs. San Jose Barracudas at 1 p.m. – Star WarsTM Knight

Sun., Dec. 29 vs. San Jose Barracudas at 1 p.m. – Kid’s Day

JANUARY

Sun., Jan. 5 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 5 p.m. – Kid’s Day

FEBRUARY

Sat., Feb. 8 vs. Calgary Wranglers at 6 p.m. – Military Appreciation Knight

Sun., Feb. 16 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 5 p.m. – Dino Knight/Kid’s Day

MARCH

Sat., March 8 vs. Colorado Eagles at 1 p.m. – Wedding Knight

Sun., March 9 vs. Colorado Eagles at 1 p.m. – Kid’s Day

Sat., March 22 vs. San Diego Gulls at 1 p.m. – 9th Island Knight, Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

Fri., March 28 vs. Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. - Lucky Bobblehead Giveaway

APRIL

Sat., April 5 vs. Coachella Valley Firebirds at 6 p.m. – Video Game Knight

Wed., April 9 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. – Donate Life Knight, presented by Nevada Donor Network

Sat., April 19 vs. Bakersfield Condors at 6 p.m. – Fan Appreciation Knight, presented by Toyota