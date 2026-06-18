WATCH: Ryan Craig introduced as new head coach of Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We would say welcome to Las Vegas, but the next head coach for the Vegas Golden Knights is no stranger to the city or the franchise.

Ryan Craig spent the past three seasons as the head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights. Before that, he was an assistant coach on the Golden Knights' staff from 2017 to 2023, starting his tenure during their inaugural season and hoisting the cup in his final season as assistant coach.

Now, he's back with the Guys in Gold, this time as head coach.

FULL EVENT: Ryan Craig introduced as newest head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights

General Manager Kelly McCrimmon opened his remarks by saying this is something that had been a long time coming for Craig.

McCrimmon, who said he's known this new head coach since Craig was 15 years old, spoke to Craig's career, playing 200 NHL games, serving as an AHL captain for nine different seasons, to joining the Vegas Golden Knights as part of the staff and being an important part of the staff that won the Stanley Cup in 2023.

McCrimmon said he wanted Craig to have some head coaching experience, which he was able to do over the past three seasons with the Silver Knights.

“His time is now," he said. "We've always hired the best available coach and that's what we are doing in hiring Ryan."

Craig opened his statements by acknowledging his wife and children and the support they have given him throughout his career.

"It doesn't happen without them," Craig said.

Craig is a coach who was made by this organization, going straight from playing in the NHL to joining the Vegas Golden Knights during their inaugural season. He hasn't left Las Vegas since, meaning he's seen the team grow from the group of Original Misfits to the team that just four days ago were two wins away from a second Stanley Cup.

"This team's been built through standards since day one, and those standards aren't going to change," Craig said. "I believe in what we're doing here. The players, I believe, believe in it."

"I'm excited to get with the group and put my stamp on them while continuing what's been built here over the last several years," Craig said.

Craig, 44, will be the fifth head coach in Vegas' team history. He replaces John Tortorella, the late-season hire who led Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final but made some controversial moves along the way, including costing the team a second-round draft pick for violating the NHL's media policy.

Now, McCrimmon said the organization will work to build out the assistant coaching staff under Craig, and are still working to find his replacement as head coach of the Silver Knights.