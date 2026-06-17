Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig moving up to top coaching job with Vegas Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ryan Craig will be the next head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, the organization announced on Wednesday.
Craig spent the past three seasons as the head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights. Before that, he was an assistant coach on the Golden Knights' staff from 2017 to 2023, starting his tenure during their inaugural season and hoisting the cup in his final season as assistant coach.
The Silver Knights recorded their best season yet in 2025-26, finishing with a record of 39-21-12 and 90 points and advancing to the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Vegas Golden Knights
Silver Knights' 2025-26 season was the most successful in franchise history
Craig, 44, will be the fifth head coach in Vegas' team history. He replaces John Tortorella, the late-season hire who led Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final but made some controversial moves along the way, including costing the team a second-round draft pick for violating the NHL's media policy.
Vegas Golden Knights
McCrimmon holding press conference after Tortorella ousted from coaching staff
Before his coaching career, Craig played eight years in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets.
Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is expected to formally announce Craig's hiring at a press conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at City National Arena.
-
Golden Knights players react to Tortorella not returning as head coachGolden Knights players reacted Tuesday to the news that the organization was not bringing back coach John Tortorella next season.
Mitch Marner and Ivan Barbashev reflect on Golden Knights seasonJust hours after the news was made public that John Tortorella would not be continuing to coach the Vegas Golden Knights, members of the team are reflecting on his short tenure as coach and the team's third Stanley Cup run.
Tomáš Hertl reflects on Golden Knights seasonJust hours after the news was made public that John Tortorella would not be continuing to coach the Vegas Golden Knights, members of the team are reflecting on his short tenure as coach and the team's third Stanley Cup run.
Rasmus Andersson and Carter Hart reflect on Golden Knights seasonJust hours after the news was made public that John Tortorella would not be continuing to coach the Vegas Golden Knights, members of the team are reflecting on his short tenure as coach and the team's third Stanley Cup run.