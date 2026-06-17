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Silver Knights head coach Ryan Craig moving up to top coaching job with Vegas Golden Knights

Ryan Craig
KTNV
Ryan Craig, 44, former Vegas Golden Knights assistant coach and head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights, will be the next head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights.
Ryan Craig
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ryan Craig will be the next head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights, the organization announced on Wednesday.

Craig spent the past three seasons as the head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights. Before that, he was an assistant coach on the Golden Knights' staff from 2017 to 2023, starting his tenure during their inaugural season and hoisting the cup in his final season as assistant coach.

The Silver Knights recorded their best season yet in 2025-26, finishing with a record of 39-21-12 and 90 points and advancing to the second round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Silver Knights season

Vegas Golden Knights

Silver Knights' 2025-26 season was the most successful in franchise history

Alex Eschelman

Craig, 44, will be the fifth head coach in Vegas' team history. He replaces John Tortorella, the late-season hire who led Vegas to the Stanley Cup Final but made some controversial moves along the way, including costing the team a second-round draft pick for violating the NHL's media policy.

Kelly McCrimmon - Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights

McCrimmon holding press conference after Tortorella ousted from coaching staff

KTNV Staff

Before his coaching career, Craig played eight years in the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon is expected to formally announce Craig's hiring at a press conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Thursday at City National Arena.

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