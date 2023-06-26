Ryan Craig named head coach of the Henderson Silver Knights

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Henderson Silver Knights have a new head coach.

On Monday, the team said that Ryan Craig will lead the team this season. He has spent his entire coaching career with the Vegas Golden Knights and has been an assistant coach since the inaugural 2017-2018 season.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Silver Knights and know we have the ingredients for success in place in Henderson," Craig said. "I believe my playing and coaching experiences, highlighted by this year's Stanley Cup run, have prepared me well for this next step in my career. My family and I thank the Las Vegas community for being so welcoming during the last six years and appreciate the chance to remain here moving forward."

Craig spent 14 years playing in the National Hockey League suiting up with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Columbus Blue Jackets. From 1998 to 2003, he also played for the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings, where Kelly McCrimmon was the team's owner and general manager. McCrimmon said he has no doubt Craig will do a great job in Henderson.

"I have tremendous respect for Ryan Craig as both a person and a professional and believe we have an ideal coach to lead our team in Henderson," McCrimon said. "He is a proven leader who has learned from some of the game's best coaches. He understands the importance of the AHL level both in terms of developing our NHL prospects and creating a winning environment."

Craig also received words of encouragement from VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Craig will be introduced publicly as the Silver Knights' head coach at a press conference at The Dollar Loan Center on Friday.