Golden Knights lose second-round pick, Tortorella fined $100K for violation of NHL media policy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are losing a 2026 second-round draft pick and head coach John Tortorella was fined $100,000 for "flagrant violations" of the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs media policy following a win that pushed the team into the Western Conference Finals.

The NHL handed down the punishments on Friday, a day after Tortorella and players were not made available to the media after the Game 6 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

"The imposition of these penalties comes after previous warnings were issued to the Club regarding their compliance with the Media Regulations and other associated policies," the NHL said in a press release.

The organization said it was aware of the league's announcement but would offer no further comment.

The Golden Knights beat the Ducks 5-1 on Thursday night to punch their ticket to the conference finals for the fifth time in franchise history.

Vegas now takes on the Colorado Avalanche, opening the series in Denver on Wednesday, May 20.

The full conference finals schedule can be found at this link.