Schedule released for Vegas Golden Knights against Colorado Avalanche for 2026 Western Conference Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a dominating victory over the Anaheim Ducks to clinch the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights prepare for a trip to the Mile High City for the Western Conference Finals.
The Golden Knights take on the Colorado Avalanche, opening the series in Denver on Wednesday, May 20.
You can find the full schedule for Round 3 here:
- Game 1 | Wednesday, May 20 at Colorado, puck drop at 5 p.m.
- Game 2 | Friday, May 22 at Colorado, puck drop at 5 p.m.
- Game 3 | Sunday, May 24 at T-Mobile Arena, puck drop at 5 p.m.
- Game 4 | Tuesday, May 26 at T-Mobile Arena, time TBD
- *Game 5 | Thursday, May 28 at Colorado, puck drop at 5 p.m.
- *Game 6 | Saturday, May 30 at T-Mobile Arena, puck drop at 5 p.m.
- *Game 7 | Monday, June 1 at Colorado, puck drop at 5 p.m.
*If necessary
Single-game tickets for the Western Conference Finals are available to purchase HERE beginning at noon on Friday, May 15.
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Marner, Dorofeyev propel VGK past Ducks in Game 6, into conference finalsThe Golden Knights reached the third round of the NHL postseason for the first time since their lone Stanley Cup championship in 2023 and for the fifth time in this franchise’s nine seasons.
Silver Knights' 2025-26 season was the most successful in franchise historyDespite their divisional semifinal loss to Colorado, the Henderson Silver Knights finished the 2025-2026 season in historic fashion.
Henderson Silver Knights' 2025-26 season was the most successful in franchise historyDespite their divisional semifinal loss to Colorado, the Henderson Silver Knights finished the 2025-2026 season in historic fashion. Alex Eschelman reports for Channel 13 Sports.
VGK's McNabb suspended for Game 6 for late hit that injured Ducks' Ryan PoehlingMcNabb was given a 5-minute major penalty for interference and ejected 9 minutes into Game 5 on Tuesday night. While the hit was shoulder to shoulder, it came long after the puck was gone.