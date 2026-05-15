Schedule released for Vegas Golden Knights against Colorado Avalanche for 2026 Western Conference Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a dominating victory over the Anaheim Ducks to clinch the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Vegas Golden Knights prepare for a trip to the Mile High City for the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden Knights take on the Colorado Avalanche, opening the series in Denver on Wednesday, May 20.

You can find the full schedule for Round 3 here:



Game 1 | Wednesday, May 20 at Colorado, puck drop at 5 p.m.

Game 2 | Friday, May 22 at Colorado, puck drop at 5 p.m.

Game 3 | Sunday, May 24 at T-Mobile Arena, puck drop at 5 p.m.

Game 4 | Tuesday, May 26 at T-Mobile Arena, time TBD

*Game 5 | Thursday, May 28 at Colorado, puck drop at 5 p.m.

*Game 6 | Saturday, May 30 at T-Mobile Arena, puck drop at 5 p.m.

*Game 7 | Monday, June 1 at Colorado, puck drop at 5 p.m.

*If necessary

Single-game tickets for the Western Conference Finals are available to purchase HERE beginning at noon on Friday, May 15.