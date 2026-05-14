Vegas' Brayden McNabb suspended for Game 6 for late hit that injured Anaheim's Ryan Poehling

NEW YORK (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb has been suspended for Game 6 of the team's second-round playoff series at Anaheim on Thursday night for his late hit that injured Ducks center Ryan Poehling.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced the suspension Wednesday, hours after holding a disciplinary hearing with him about the hit.

McNabb was given a 5-minute major penalty for interference and ejected 9 minutes into Game 5 on Tuesday night. While the hit was shoulder to shoulder, it came long after the puck was gone.

The back of Poehling's head hit the glass, and he was wobbly when he tried to stand back up. Teammates helped him off the ice, and the team ruled him out for the rest of the game because of an upper-body injury.

Vegas won in overtime to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Coach Joel Quenneville said Poehling is out. The Ducks have several options to replace him, whether it's another forward or a defenseman.

This is the first suspension for McNabb more than a decade into his career in the league.