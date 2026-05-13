ANAHEIM — At Honda Center ahead of Game 4 between the Golden Knights and Ducks, Melissa Pegg and Adrienne Derohanian made the familiar four-hour trip from Las Vegas to Southern California to support their team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But for the two special educators, their connection to the Golden Knights goes beyond wins and losses.

“Honestly, what drew me to them … it really brings the community together in a different way,” Pegg said. “They just do so much to give back to the community that I am all about it every day.”

WATCH | Golden Knights fans say Jack Eichel’s impact goes far beyond hockey

Golden Knights fans say Jack Eichel’s impact goes far beyond hockey

That connection became even more personal through Jack Eichel’s involvement with Best Buddies, an organization that supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Eichel serves on Best Buddies International’s Board of Directors, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the organization, purchased season tickets for Best Buddies members to use throughout the year and regularly spends time with families involved in the program.

“Money does one thing, involvement is something else entirely,” Pegg said.

For Derohanian, that involvement turned into a memory her family will never forget when her son Kevin — who she says is on the autism spectrum — had the chance to meet Eichel after a Golden Knights game.

“Of course they had to go to overtime and shootout, but we won,” Derohanian said with a laugh. “And Jack hurried up and came back after the game so Kevin didn’t have to wait anymore.”

Kevin now has an Eichel poster hanging on his wall.

“It made a huge difference for him,” Derohanian said. “We’ll remember it forever.”

The two fans also believe the atmosphere inside T-Mobile Arena could play a major role as the series shifts back to Las Vegas tied at two games apiece.

“If you haven’t been to The Fortress when we’re in the playoffs and we’re about to win a series,” Pegg said, “it’s magical, electric.”