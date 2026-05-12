SUMMERLIN, Nev. — The Vegas Golden Knights now prepare for a best-of-three series in the second round against Anaheim, after the Ducks tied things up at 2-2 on Sunday night.

However, win or lose, forward Brett Howden tells Channel 13 sports reporter Alex Eschelman that he and the team are grateful to have William Karlsson back on the ice.

WATCH | Vegas Golden Knights reflect on Game 4 against Anaheim Ducks

Vegas Golden Knights reflect on Game 4 against Anaheim Ducks

"Karlsson's assist to you last night, what are your thoughts on his ability to put his body on the line in that moment?" Eschelman said.

"That was a great play, just for him to be first in there, have the puck, it's huge having him back in the lineup, we've missed him all year, I think everybody sees how important he is to this group and how important of a player he is," Howden said.

Vegas Golden Knights Ducks get big goals in series-evening, 4-3 win over Golden Knights in Game 4 Greg Beacham

Howden along with Tomas Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev all found the back of the net.

"I think it's very important to believe in each other, believe in the group and stay positive especially during this time," Dorofeyev said.

The Knights host the Ducks on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.