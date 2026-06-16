Golden Knights reflect on Tortorella's short coaching tenure during year-end press conference

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Vegas Golden Knights wrap up their incredible 2025-2026 season, at least one question about the future of the team has already been answered.

Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced Tuesday morning that John Tortorella will not return to the team’s coaching staff.

#BREAKING: John Tortorella will not return as head coach of the Golden Knights next season.



Hired with eight games left in the regular season, Tortorella led Vegas to the Pacific Division title and within two wins of a Stanley Cup. #ForgedInGold — Taylor Rocha (@TaylorRochaTV) June 16, 2026

“We thank Torts for the guidance he provided our team since joining the organization in March,” McCrimmon said. “When the decision was made to bring Torts to Vegas, we needed an immediate impact to help us at a pivotal point in the season. Torts’ experience and leadership proved to be the boost that we were looking for, helping guide us to the Stanley Cup Final. We are grateful for Torts’ passion, sincerity, and commitment to our organization, and we wish him and his family the best.”

This news broke less than an hour before the team began their end-of-the-year media availability to reflect on the season and the third Stanley Cup run for the Vegas Golden Knights.

Each player opened by being asked their thoughts on the news.

"Torts was awesome," said Shea Theodore. "I think he was really what our group needed at the end to push us in the playoffs. He was a fantastic coach."

"Obviously, it's a tough situation for a coach to come in with that little time left, and just the way he was able to get us back on the right track fast was pretty impressive. Nothing but respect for Torts," added Noah Hanifin.

Shea Theodore and Noah Hanifin reflect on Golden Knights season

"I loved working with Torts," said Rasmus Andersson. "He came in, gave us a lot of energy, almost rebooted the team. Sad to see that he's not coming back. Thought he was a perfect fit at a perfect time for us. "

"I thought he did a great job for us. Came in at the right time and brought a spark to our group. Thought he did a really good job for us. I have a lot of respect for him first and foremost as a person and then as a coach, and I wish him the best," said Carter Hart.

Rasmus Andersson and Carter Hart reflect on Golden Knights season

"He changed the room for us. He did such a great job, motivated the guys, two wins away from the Cup, I think he did a really great job with the room. It was a fun ride," said Tomáš Hertl.

Tomáš Hertl reflects on Golden Knights season

"It was great to have him. He came in and changed a lot of our moods. Brought a lot of energy, brought a lot of fire. Super thankful that we got to have him; wish him the best," said Mitch Marner.

"Great human being. When he came in, he gave our team the belief in the locker room. He taught us a lot in these three months. Helped every single guy to get better. A lot of good times with him, best of luck to him," said Ivan Barbashev.