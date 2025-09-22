Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VGK defenseman Alex Pietrangelo addresses health concerns as 2025 preseason gets underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Since signing his contract with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2020, Alex Pietrangelo has made a name for himself as one of the Guys in Gold.

The defenseman helped secure VGK's Stanley Cup win against the Florida Panthers in 2023 and has led the team as one of the assistant captains.

However, his future with the team, and in professional hockey as a whole, was called into question this summer due to health concerns.

On Monday, Pietrangelo spoke to members of the media to provide an update on his health and his professional career.

This comes after the team's shutout loss in the preseason opener against the San Jose Sharks.

You can watch that full briefing here:

[FULL BRIEFING] VGK defenseman Alex Pietrangelo speaks to media amid health concerns

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

