Vegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights shut out in preseason opener against San Jose Sharks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Guys in Gold are back as the Vegas Golden Knights took to the ice in San Jose for their preseason opener.

However, the game was not one to remember for the Golden Knights as they fell to the Sharks 3-0. The team will return to The Fortress on Tuesday to take on the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kings will be back in two weeks as the Golden Knights face them in the season opener on Oct. 8.

Check out some of the game highlights here:

Highlights: Vegas Golden Knights vs San Jose Sharks Sept. 21, 2025

