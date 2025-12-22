McDavid has goal and 2 assists, Oilers hold off Golden Knights 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid opened the scoring midway through the first period and set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' two power-play goals in the Edmonton Oilers' 4-3 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.
Connor Ingram stopped 26 shots in his Edmonton debut and first NHL game of the season. Ingram played for Utah last season before entering the NHL/NHLPA Players Assistance Program in March. He has been with Edmonton’s AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, where he was 4-5-2 with a 4.04 GAA and .856 save percentage.
Zach Hyman also scored and had an assist as Edmonton — coming off a 5-2 loss in Minnesota on Saturday — raced to a 4-0 lead in the second period against goalie Carter Hart. Leon Draisaitl had two assists.
The Oilers have won three of four to improve to 18-13-6. They are 15-1-3 when scoring first.
Tomas Hertl got one back for Vegas on a power play in the second, then assisted on goals by Mitch Marner and Pavel Dorofeyev in the third, with Marner also striking with a man advantage.
Hart made 17 saves.
From the Edmonton suburb of Sherwood Park, Hart became the first of the five Canadian players who faced sexual assault charges from the 2018 World Junior Championships before being acquitted to play a game in Canada. His NHL suspension was lifted in December.
Noah Hanifin had three assists for Vegas. The Golden Knights have lost three in a row.
